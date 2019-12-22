Bipin Football Academy league from Saturday

Mumbai: The 33rd Bipin Football Academy league cum knock-out tournament will be held on December 28 & 29 at Karnataka Sports Association Ground, Churchgate.

Teams from following centres will participate in the tournament - Churchgate, BMC camp (Cuffe Parade), Colaba, Andheri-Vile Parle, Dahisar, Mira Road, Vasai, Ulhasnagar. Earlier, all these teams had undergone extensive training in their respective centres of the Bipin Football Academy by renowned coaches.

Saturday onwards, all teams will compete for the coveted trophy. The inauguration of the tournament will be held on December 28 at 7.30 am while the closing ceremony will be held on the following day at 3.30 pm.