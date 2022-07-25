Biopic on Shoaib Akhtar named Rawalpindi Express scheduled for next year release

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar | Photo: Twitter Image

Shoaib Akhtar is set to join the list of sportspersons who have got biopics made on them for their outstanding contributions in their field.

This list includes Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and most recently Mithali Raj.

Akhtar himself has officially confirmed the launch of his biopic which is titled ‘Rawalpindi Express Running against the odds’. The speedster took to his official social media handles to confirm the news.

Taking to social media the pace icon wrote, ” Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, “RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds” You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar”.

In the video that was shared, it was confirmed that the eagerly anticipated movie is set to release on November 16, 2023.