Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra: Skipper Rajeev Sharma sparkles for MHCL ‘Snooker Stars’

Mumbai: Inspired by skipper Rajeev Sharma’s fine performances Malabar Hill Club team MHCL ‘Snooker Stars’ advanced to the quarter-finals of the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra, this year's Otters-BSAM Mumbai Snooker League, here on Wednesday.

The flambouyant Sharma teamed up with Akshat Kejriwal to win the 9-red doubles, third frame and later succeeded in winning the 15-red singles fifth frame to help Snooker Stars scrape past P J Hindu Gymkhana’s team PJHG ‘Jolly Six’ 3-2 in the best-of-five-frame pre-quarter-final match, at the Otters Club billiards room.In Friday’s quarter-finals, Snooker Stars will meet Radio Tigers, who also recorded a close 3-2 win against JVPG Tigers in another pre-quarter-final match.

Results: Radio Tigers bt JVPG Tigers 3-2 - (Vimal Mariwalla (+35) lost Dhruv Kanani (+45) 71-89; Cherag Ramakrishnan/ Tehkum Alim (+21) bt Vishnu Kedia/ Bharat Mehta (+33) 79-42; Merzi Screwvala (+30) bt Rajni Mashru (+50) 105-56; Cherag Ramakrishnan (+20) lost Dhruv Kanani (+45) 55-78; Merzi Screwvala (+30) bt Rajni Mashru (+50) 11-7-58). MHCL Snooker Stars bt PJHG Jolly Six 3-2 - (Manav Panchal (+20) lost Sanjay Jhaveri (+40) 70-81; Manan Shah (+40) bt Rovin D'Souza (+20) 87-50; Rajeev Sharma/ Akshat Kejriwal (+26) bt Kirit Raiyaani/ Devensh Jariwala (+29) 86-44; Manan Shah (+40) lost Rovin D'Souza (+20) 63-104; Rajeev Sharma (+40) bt Sanjay Jhaveri (+40) 114-84).

- FPJ Sports Desk