'Bill Bharna Bhool Gye': Fans Troll PCB After Floodlight Failure Stops Play In Lahore During PAK vs BAN

In a major embarrassment for the Pakistan Cricket Board, a floodlight failure stopped play during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match between the home team and Bangladesh at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

The players had to go off the field after the fifth over of Pakistan's run chase when one of the floodlights in the stadium malfunctioned and went off.

Pakistan were 15 for no loss in 5 overs at the time of the short break as fans switched on their mobile phones due to the lack of light.

Play was stopped for nearly 15 minutes as the ground staff and match officials tried to fix the issue.

Fans took to X (former Twitter) to troll the PCB and even brought in Jay Shah and the Board of Control for Cricket in India into the matter.

Pakistan are the official hosts of the tournament but the Asian Cricket Council decided to hold it in a hybrid model with Sri Lanka as the co-hosts after India refused to send their team across the border due to their strained relationship.

Pakistan will be hosting four matches with one game in Multan and the remaining three in Lahore while the rest are being hosted by Sri Lanka.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Asia Cup 2023: Complete Schedule Of Super 4 Matches

Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 193

This happened after Pakistan bowlers produced yet another outstanding performance to bundle out Bangladesh for 193 in 38.4 overs after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf finished with 4 for 19 while Naseem Shah grabbed three wickets while the remaining scalps were shared between Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Bangladesh were tottering at 47 for 4 when captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim joined forces to stitch a 100-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Both scored a half-century with Mushfiqur hitting 64 while Shakib managed 53 but another collapse followed after the stand was broken by Faheem Ashraf as Bangladesh went from 147 for 4 to 193 all out in less than 10 overs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)