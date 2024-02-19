'Bilkul Bhi Risk Nahi Lene Ka Re Baba': Mayank Agarwal Posts Picture Of Him From Flight On X After Recent Health Scare

Mayank Agarwal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian Test cricketer Mayank Agarwal posted a photo of himself on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) with a sipper of him drinking water in an aircraft. The right-handed batter hailing from Karnataka posted the photo along with the caption 'Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa !' in relation to the recent health scare he suffered.

The 32-year-old had reportedly consumed spirit, which is a disinfectant and a cleaning agent in the Indigo flight, mistaking it for a bottled water. As a result, Agarwal experienced a burning sensation and had to be fastracked to a local hospital after being deplaned. However, he was soon said to be out of danger and eventually returned to play for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy.

Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa ! pic.twitter.com/eeZy3N1qys — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 19, 2024

The Karnataka-born player is a giant of the domestic game and has aggregated 398 runs in 6 matches in Ranji Trophy 2024 at 61.7 with 2 centuries.

Mayank Agarwal last played for India in March 2022:

Despite continuing his exploits in the domestic circuit, Agarwal hasn't played for the national team since March 2022. The 32-year-old debuted in international cricket during the 3rd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) against Australia in the 2018-19 tour. The tour saw him make 295 runs in 2 Tests at 77 as India emerged victorious.

Overall, he has played 21 Tests and has churned out 1488 runs at 41.33 with 4 centuries. Mayank has also featured in 5 ODIs, but averages only 17.20 in the format with 86 runs.