'Biggest chokers': Netizens react after Team India's exit from T20 World Cup

With this win, England set up the final with Pakistan at the MCG.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
Team India earned the tag of chokers after their humiliating 10-wicket loss against England in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia at Adelaide on Thursday.

India suffered another exit in the semi-final stage. Post 2013, Indian teams have struggled to cross the final two hurdles on multiple occasions — 2014 T20 World Cup final, 2016 T20 World Cup semifinals, 2017 Champions Trophy final and 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal.

Chasing 169, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales gave their side a powerful start. Both were dealing in fours and sixes from the get-go. India did not get to have a dominating powerplay with the ball as both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh were smashed around mercilessly.

England breached the 50-run mark in just 4.5 overs. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, England were at 63-0, with Hales (33*) and Buttler (28*) at the crease.

The Men in Blue had no answers for the England batting.

England finished their innings at 170-0 in 16 overs, with Buttler (80*) and Hales (86*) unbeaten.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya rose to the occasion to play a blazing half-century knock, guiding India to 168/6 against England at the Adelaide Oval in the ongoing T20 World cup on Thursday.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

Here are a few reactions

Rahul Dravid consoles Rohit Sharma after India's heartbreaking exit from T20 World Cup, pics go...
