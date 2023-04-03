Big blow for KKR as Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023 due to 'personal issues'

Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday received a major blow as star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be available for the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16 due to international commitments and "personal issues", according to reports.

The Bangladesh captain is believed to have communicated about his non-availability in IPL 2023 to the Kolkata franchise. Shakib's teammate Litton Das however, will be joining KKR this week.

Both Shakib and Das are part of Bangladesh's Test squad for a one-off match against Ireland that starts on April 4. Bangladesh will then tour the UK to play three ODIs against Ireland in Chelmsford on May 9, 12 and 14.

Shakib Al Hasan was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹1.5 crore at the auction, which was also his base price. Das meanwhile, was acquired at his base price of ₹50 lakh.

More details to follow...