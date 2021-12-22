Bhuminjaye Singh clocks fastest round in Junior National Equestrian Championship

A horse is not just a passive reflection of the rider, subject to the rider's whims. Instead, the horse and human relationship can be quite egalitarian and the rider learns to adapt to and accommodate for his or her horse as much as the horse learns to obey commands

This was there for all to see when the under-14 riders got astride their respective horses on the opening day of the Junior National Equestrian Championship, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, in Mumbai recently.

And it was the budding Bhuminjaye Singh from Mayo College club donning the Mayo colours who exhibited some of the thrills during the Children I Show Jumping and was adjudged as the top rider.

Bhuminjaye Singh clocked fastest round amongst all the players in 29.01 seconds.

Close on the heels were Arjun Mallaiya from Madhya Pradesh State Equestrain Academy (MPSEA), Bhopal and Shaurya Jain from Tolly Club, Kolkata represented ECE team who finished second and third respectively.

Arjun Mallaiya and Shaurya Jain clocks their rounds in 29.71 seconds and 29.83 seconds.

Shaurya Jain rode on two horses for his set of rounds and achieve ranked 3rd and 4th respectively. He finished his rounds in 29.83 seconds and 30.13 seconds.

Results (Below 14) 1. Bhuminjaye Singh (Ace Bid, 0); 2. Arjun Mallaiya (La Vite Rockfiller, 0); 3. Shaurya Jain (Frank Heights, 0); 4. Shaurya Jain (Cornelius, 0)

