Bhumika Mane ‘trick in FSI’s emphatic win

Mumbai: Young energetic forward Bhumika Mane exhibited her solid striking prowess by notching up a fine hat-trick who was the highlight of Football School of India’s, (FSI) Thane thumping 7-0 against Pune’s Deccan XI in a Group-A league match of the 2nd WIFA Women's Football League, at the Cooperage ground here on Tuesday.

The dashing 12-year-old Bhumika showed excellent ball control and fine shooting skills was the toast of her teams’ easy win. Bhumika was quick to pounce of the opportunities that came her way and finished with a triple strikes.

After FSI skipper Karishma Vazirani scored the opening two goals in the third and 24th minutes, Bhumika got into the thick of action when she scored her first and the team’s third goal in the 39th minute and nine minutes later she again hit the target to increase FSI’s lead to 4-0.

Sonali Chemate scored the fifth in the 58th minute before Bhumika hammered in the sixth and completed her hat-trick in the 62nd minute. Pranali Shetty completed the winning tally by scoring the seventh goal in the 87th minute.

Results

Group-A: Football School of India, Thane: 7 (Karishma Vazirani 2, Bhumika Mane 3, Sonali Chemate, Pranali Shetty) bt Deccan XI, Pune 0.