Bhumika Mane scripts Kenkre win

Mumbai; Bhumika Mane played the lead role in leading Kenkre FC to a comfortable 2-0 win against India Rush FC in Girls’ Under-17 match of the Yuva President’s League of the Rustomjee-MDFA football tournament at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel.

The dashing striker Bhumika scored both the goals to secure Kenkre’s victory. Bhumika was the ‘Star of the match’.

In other match, Strikers Glynelle Picardo and Nishka Prakash, both scored hat-tricks each, to power 4 Corners SC to a fluent 6-1 win against CFCI (Community Football Club of India). Cranjali Mahapadi scored the only goal for the losers.