 'Bharat Semifinal Ja Raha Hai': Commentator Sunil Taneja Breaks Down On Air As India Enters Hockey SF At Paris 2024; Video
Overwhelmed with emotion, Star Sports commentator Sunil Taneja repeatedly shouted, "Bharat semifinal ja raha hai!" live on air, before breaking down in tears and embracing his colleague in the commentary box.

Sunday, August 04, 2024
Star Sports commentator Sunil Taneja truly captured the spirit and passion of Indian hockey fans as the Men in Blue advanced to the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

India's exhilarating victory had fans across the nation glued to their screens, and Taneja was no exception.

Overwhelmed with emotion, he repeatedly shouted, "Bharat semifinal ja raha hai!" live on air, before breaking down in tears and embracing his colleague in the commentary box.

The heartfelt moment was quickly shared across social media, with a clip of Taneja's reaction going viral.

India overcome British challenge in Paris

The Indian hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, delivered a nail-biting performance against Great Britain. The match ended in a 1-1 draw during regular time, pushing the decision to a penalty shootout.

Despite a major setback in the second quarter, when Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for high sticking, reducing India to 10 men, the team displayed remarkable resilience.

Sreejesh saves India again

Great Britain launched a series of relentless attacks, taking advantage of their numerical superiority. However, India's goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, stood like a fortress, making crucial saves to keep the game level.

In the penalty shootout, Sreejesh emerged as the undisputed hero. His spectacular saves against Connor Williamson and Phillip Ropper were pivotal in securing India's 4-2 victory in the shootout.

This win not only propelled India into the semi-finals but also ignited a wave of pride and joy among Indian fans worldwide.

Harmanpreet Singh's squad demonstrated exceptional teamwork and determination, showcasing their readiness to take on the next challenge in their quest for Olympic glory.

