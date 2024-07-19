'Bhaiyon Isko Bataao': Harbhajan Singh Lashes Out At Pakistani User On X For Comparing MS Dhoni And Mohammad Rizwan

Harbhajan Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed his surprise at a Pakistan fan's poll on X as he asked the users to comment on who is better between MS Dhoni and Mohammad Rizwan. Reacting to the post on social media, Harbhajan responded by claiming that Dhoni is No.1 in world cricket even today and that no one else is better behind the stumps.

Dhoni is arguably known as one of the most brilliant minds in world cricket and was amongst the best captains. The 43-year-old led India to unparalleled success as a skipper, winning all three ICC titles during his tenure. Rizwan, meanwhile, has been the first-choice keeper-batter across formats for Pakistan in the last 4-5 years and has a good T20I record.

What r u smoking nowadays ???? What a silly question to ask . Bhaiyo isko batao . DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this . I like Rizwan he is good player who always play with intent.. but this comparison is wrong. DHONI… https://t.co/apr9EtQhQ4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 19, 2024

Replying to the Pakistan user's post on X, Harbhajan stated that it is a silly question to ask as even Rizwan will give you an honest answer to this.

"What r u smoking nowadays ???? What a silly question to ask. Bhaiyon isko bataao. DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this . I like Rizwan he is good player who always play with intent.. but this comparison is wrong. DHONI no 1 even today in world cricket . None better thn him behind stumps."

Harbhajan Singh was recently in action during the World Championship of Legends tournament:

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old was in action during the recent World Championship of Legends 2024 tournament hosted by England. The finger spinner finished with 8 scalps in 7 matches at 15 alongside an economy rate of 6.66.

India met Pakistan in the final and won by 5 wickets to lift the trophy.