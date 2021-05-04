BFI's Sacheti passes away

Mumbai: R K Sacheti, the The Boxing Federation of India's Executive Director died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19.

He was 56 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The long-serving administrator was fighting the dreaded infection at a hospital here for the past few days and was on ventilator support.

"With a deep sense of sorrow & grief, we inform you that Mr. RK Sacheti, ED (BFI) left for heavenly abode today morning, creating a huge void in the sports world," the BFI said in a statement.

BFI President Ajay Singh said Sacheti was the "life and soul" of the national federation.

"Indian boxing reaching such heights in the last few years was largely his contribution. We will miss him dearly. Boxing will miss him. Indian sport will miss him.

"Rest in peace my dear friend. We will always be proud of you," Singh said.

"On behalf of AIBA and the entire boxing family we would like to express most heartfelt condolences and the deepest sympathy for the mourning of Boxing Federation of India's Executive Director Raj Kumar Sacheti," the AIBA stated.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also expressed grief over the veteran's death.

"Our beloved R K Sacheti ji, Boxing Federation ED has lost the battle against COVID-19. He was one of the pillars who put India in the league of world's top Boxing nations. I wish he could see our Boxers in Olympics.

"I extend my condolence to his family for the monumental loss," he tweeted.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of IOA Associate Joint Secretary, BFI Executive Director and dear friend Sri Raj Kumar Sacheti," IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.