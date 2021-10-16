'Better Beware': Michael Vaughan cautions the cricketing world over reports of Rahul Dravid being India's next coach

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has cautioned 'rest of the world to beware' if the reports of Rahul Dravid taking the charge as India head coach are true.

As per several media reports, former India captain Dravid will step in as the Indian team's head coach after the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

If turned true, Dravid will step into the shoes of incumbent head coach Ravi Shastri, whose tenure concludes at the T20 World Cup. With the BCCI yet to confirm or dismiss the reports, former cricketers and experts took to social and reacted to the reports of Dravid taking over as coach and one of the most interesting response came by Vaughan.

He wrote: "If it's true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware... !"

The reports have been very well received by the Indian cricket fans as Dravid, who is regarded as one of the greatest batters of all-time all, still remains one of the most loved and respected athletes of the country even years after retiring from International cricket.

If Dravid does take the charge as the Indian men's team's head coach, he will need to resign as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 05:34 PM IST