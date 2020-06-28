'Best centre-forward in the world': Bayern Munich chairman on Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has deemed Robert Lewandowski the best centre-forward in the world.

His remarks came after Lewandowski scripted his name on the scoresheet in Bayern's 4-0 against Wolfsburg.

As Bayern has already secured their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title, Lewandowski took his season tally to 34.

"To score 34 goals in one Bundesliga season is an incredible achievement. Only 'Der Bomber', Gerd Muller, has ever scored more goals in one campaign. I'd like to congratulate and thank Robert Lewandowski. He is the best centre-forward in the world," the official website of Bayern quoted Rummenigge as saying.

Lewandowski has finished as Bundesliga's highest-scorer five times. His total goals tally now stands at 236.

Only Thomas Muller and Schalke great Klaus Fischer have scored more goals than Lewandowski in the history of Bundesliga.

In the match between Bayern and Wolfsburg, Kingsley Coman, Mickael Cuisance, Lewandowski and Thomas Muller registered goals for the former.

Bayern finished the 2019-20 Bundesliga season with 82 points from 24 matches while the second-placed Borussia Dortmund ended their campaign with 69 points.