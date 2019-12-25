Benoit Paire and Ivo Karlovic return for Tata Open

Pune: World No. 24 Benoit Paire alongside last edition’s runner-up Ivo Karlovic will be in quest for the title at the third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra to be held in association with the Government of Maharashtra at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium here from February 3-9.

Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist with a career-high ATP singles ranking of 16, Philipp Kohlschreiber will make his debut at India’s premier ATP 250 event which celebrates 25 years.

The 30-year-old maverick Paire, who has reached a career-high ranking of 18 in 2016 and won two ATP titles in 2018, will be crowd’s favourite after having made it to the semi-finals in 2018. Paire has been in a sizzling form in 2019 season with winning titles at Lyon and Marrakech.

The mercurial Frenchman will look to continue winnings momentum and try to translate his confidence into a title.

The 6 feet 11 inches tall Croatian Karlovic, who created a world record with Kevin Anderson playing the finals featuring the tallest players in the history of ATP Tennis at the last edition of this event in January, will take another shot at the title at South Asia’s only ATP tournament after losing the summit clash in three tight tie-breaks.