Benjamin Mendy Rape Trial Bleeds Him Dry; Here's What The Left Back Sold Exceeding ₹10 crore

Benjamin Mendy, the former Manchester City footballer, has faced a significant downfall, resulting in a desperate battle to restore his reputation. In an effort to alleviate his financial burdens, Mendy was compelled to sell off his properties, luxury vehicles, and designer watches, resulting in losses exceeding £1million.

Trial that forced star into bankruptcy

Prior to joining Manchester City from Monaco in 2017, Mendy had already achieved millionaire status. His lucrative six-year contract guaranteed him a substantial weekly salary of £100,000, which could escalate to £170,000 with bonuses. Initially, it seemed that he would amass a total of £31.2 million during his contract term.

However, Mendy's life took a turn for the worse when he was arrested for rape in 2020. The subsequent legal battle led to severe financial repercussions, ultimately pushing him towards bankruptcy. Moreover, he was forced to shut down his image rights company due to outstanding tax payments.

Following his charges in 2021, Manchester City discontinued his salary payments the following month, dealing another blow to his already precarious financial situation. Although he had already earned £5 million, Mendy's extravagant spending habits quickly caught up with him, exacerbating his financial distress.

Furthermore, Mendy suffered substantial losses from the sale of his lavish six-bedroom mansion, The Spinney, located in Prestbury, Cheshire. He also had to part ways with his valuable possessions, including a Lamborghini and several expensive watches.

Mendy's last appearance for Manchester City took place on August 15, 2021, during their 1-0 defeat against Tottenham at the onset of the previous season. With the expiration of his contract, the Premier League champions released him from the team.

His losses include:

Overpaying £650,000 on £4.8million home The Spinney

Spending £800,000 on home improvements which added no value;

Buying Lamborghini for £700,000, selling for £410,000;

Buying Audi RS6 for £200,000, selling for £100,000

Buying Merc GT for £160,000, selling for £90,000;

Buying three Richard Mille watches for £1,150,000, selling for £820,000;

Buying two Rolexes for £195,000, selling for £130,000;

£200,000 Covid rules breach fine by Man City.

Total spend: £8.88million

Total loss: £1.056million