Bengaluru: Tennis legend Bjorn Borg walks out of event after CM Bommai arrives 2 hours late

The Karnataka government was left red-faced on Wednesday as Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg left an event in Bengaluru that was organised to honour him as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai turned up late.

The programme was scheduled for 9.30 am but CM Bommai arrived at 11.15 am. Bommai got delayed due to "some of his other commitments", according to reports.

Former Indian tennis star Vijay Amritraj was also set to be honoured along with 11-time Grand Slam winner Borg.

Bommai delayed due to 'other commitments'

Sunil Yajaman, joint secretary of KSLTA, said that they decided to cancel the programme as Amritraj felt it would be "inappropriate" for him to be honoured alone.

“The Chief Minister was delayed due to some of his other commitments. We did inform him (CM) that Borg would be watching his son play and would not be able to be present for the felicitation.

"But CM was very sportive about the whole situation and decided to still come to the courts and watch some action,” an official from the organising committee told BBC Hindi.

Borg to be felicitated at CM's office

"Both of them will be felicitated at the chief minister's office tomorrow or the day after," he added.

Borg's son Leo was scheduled to play a match against Taiwanese tennis player Hsu Yu-hsiou at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) stadium. Borg watched the game for about 20 minutes before leaving the venue. Leo lost 6-2, 6-3 to crash out of the Bengaluru Tennis Open.

