Bengaluru Bandh: Anil Kumble Takes BMTC Bus Ride Home From Airport Amid Transporters' Strike, Pic Goes Viral

Former India captain Anil Kumble had to take a bus ride home from the airport after he landed in Bengaluru amid the bandh in the city on Monday.

Private transporters in Bengaluru have called a one-day bandh (strike) to protest against the Karnataka government’s Shakti scheme that provides women free travel on non-premium government buses.

Kumble shared a selfie from inside the bus with other passengers seated inside.

"BMTC trip back home today from the airport," Kumble wrote on Instagram.

Bengaluru traffic police had issued an advisory in which they urged the public to plan their travel accordingly after Karnataka State Private Vehicles Owner Association’s call for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’.

“There might be disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses and auto rickshaws. Therefore, all road users are advised to use alternative roads and plan their travel accordingly,” the advisory stated.

As per the advisory, the police have asked the public to avoid KG Road, Sheshadri Road, GT Road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus stand.