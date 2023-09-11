 Bengaluru Bandh: Anil Kumble Takes BMTC Bus Ride Home From Airport Amid Transporters' Strike, Pic Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBengaluru Bandh: Anil Kumble Takes BMTC Bus Ride Home From Airport Amid Transporters' Strike, Pic Goes Viral

Bengaluru Bandh: Anil Kumble Takes BMTC Bus Ride Home From Airport Amid Transporters' Strike, Pic Goes Viral

Private transporters in Bengaluru have called a one-day bandh (strike) to protest against the Karnataka government’s Shakti scheme.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
article-image

Former India captain Anil Kumble had to take a bus ride home from the airport after he landed in Bengaluru amid the bandh in the city on Monday.

Private transporters in Bengaluru have called a one-day bandh (strike) to protest against the Karnataka government’s Shakti scheme that provides women free travel on non-premium government buses.

Kumble shared a selfie from inside the bus with other passengers seated inside.

"BMTC trip back home today from the airport," Kumble wrote on Instagram.

Bengaluru traffic police had issued an advisory in which they urged the public to plan their travel accordingly after Karnataka State Private Vehicles Owner Association’s call for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’.

“There might be disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses and auto rickshaws. Therefore, all road users are advised to use alternative roads and plan their travel accordingly,” the advisory stated.

As per the advisory, the police have asked the public to avoid KG Road, Sheshadri Road, GT Road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus stand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Agha Salman Left With Bloodied Face After Suffering Ugly Injury Off...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Agha Salman Left With Bloodied Face After Suffering Ugly Injury Off...

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Touched Top Speed Of 31 Kmph While Running Between Wickets vs Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Touched Top Speed Of 31 Kmph While Running Between Wickets vs Pakistan

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Equals Ricky Ponting's Record After 66th ODI Fifty, 4th...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Equals Ricky Ponting's Record After 66th ODI Fifty, 4th...

Pakistan Shocker: Six Pakistani Footballers Kidnapped In Balochistan, Security Forces Launch Search

Pakistan Shocker: Six Pakistani Footballers Kidnapped In Balochistan, Security Forces Launch Search

Asia Cup 2023: Can India Reach The Final Despite Washouts vs Pakistan & Sri Lanka In Super 4s?

Asia Cup 2023: Can India Reach The Final Despite Washouts vs Pakistan & Sri Lanka In Super 4s?