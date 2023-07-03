Ben Stokes: The Never-Say-Never Man Of Modern Cricket

Ben Stokes. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

There isn’t an all-rounder in world cricket that’s anywhere close to the benchmark that the great Ben Stokes has set over the last four years.

The latest exhibition of his incomparable talent came at the hallowed precincts of the Lord’s where the Australians were dumbfounded by the assault he subjected them to despite England having their backs to the wall.

Lord’s 2023 was definitely not Headingley 2019 in terms of the final outcome as far as Stokes is concerned. However, there are similarities in how one man single-handedly can take the attack to the opposition camp and threaten them when all seems lost.



If he had Jack Leach for company in that unforgettable Headingley Heist, it was with Stuart Broad that he stitched a 108-run seventh-wicket partnership to leave Pat Cummins and Co wondering if they are going to chase leather here too.

Ben Stokes feels the pressure, but tees off regardless:



What probably distinguishes Stokes from other capable all-rounders at the moment is his tremendous sense of clarity while striking the red ball. There are no half-hearted efforts as he is a fine exponent of his team’s now-famous playing philosophy called ‘Bazball’. To explain a little, when Jonny Bairstow was out in comical circumstances, England’s score read 193/6.



Chasing a target of 371 for a series-levelling victory, any other team or player would have shut shop at least for a while and assessed the situation. Stokes, though, will never do that. Stokes’ complete conviction in his own Bazballing style of play is a major reason as to why he is able to pull off such incredible knocks that deliver unbelievable victories for his team.

Ben Stokes almost replicates his Headingley heroics:

The pitfalls of adopting such a high-risk and flamboyant style is that it may not always go in your favour. All it takes is one magical delivery from the opposition bowler to snuff you out. The thing about Stokes is that he gets these knocks right with a positive result more often than not. And in the last 4-5 years especially since the 2019 ODI World Cup, he has been an absolute revelation like no other.



The New Zealand-born Englishman played a stellar innings of 84 in the 2019 ODI World Cup final as England tied New Zealand’s score of 241 and took the game to the Super Over. The 32-year-old struck eight runs off three balls as England managed 15 runs in the Super Over and New Zealand levelled it but England prevailed on the boundary countback rule.



All said and done, there is seldom an all-rounder going around in world cricket who can bring a completely dead game alive the way Stokes can with the approach and mindset he has. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja do exist but Stokes is honestly on a completely different planet.

As Steve Smith said, “He’s an unbelievable player. A freak, with the things he can pull off.’’

That’s exactly what he is.

A freak.