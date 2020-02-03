Ben Stokes has the most Ben Stokes reaction ICC's caption contest for Virat Kohli

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is known to be a player with a witty sense of humour. The same happened on Monday when Ben Stokes showed his witty side after he came across ESPNCricinfo's tweet.

One of the reasons why Ben Stokes's name is quite popular in India is that it rhymes with a cuss word that many people use. Virat Kohli is known to often use that cuss word when his emotions get the better of him on the field.

On Monday, ESPN asked its followers what would they tell the India skipper if they get a chance to talk to him on phone. To which Ben Stokes replied: 'Ben Stokes' if you know you know.”After Stokes tweet flooded the comments section with hilarious tweets. Here is how Twitterati reacted;