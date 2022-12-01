e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium knocked out after goalless draw with Croatia, Morocco qualify

Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal the place in the Round of 16 as table toppers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Belgium were sent crashing out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 following a goalless draw with Croatia in the final Group F encounter on Thursday.

Belgium were eliminated after scoring one goal in three games and failed to live up to its status as the second-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites.

Needing a win to be sure of advancing, Belgium produced its best performance of the World Cup and wasted two clear chances that fell to Romelu Lukaku. The halftime substitute struck a shot against the post and failed to control a ball that bounced off his chest.

What has long been called Belgium's "Golden Generation" - now featuring six players with more than 100 appearances - is set to split up with a World Cup semifinal appearance in 2018 as its peak..

Meanwhile, Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal the place in the Round of 16 as group winners.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En Nesyri helped Morocco take 2-1 lead against Canada in the first half. Nayef Aguerd's own goal helped the Canadians pull one goal back after trailing 0-2.

article-image

