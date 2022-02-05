Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Norway’s Therase Johaug wins first gold of the Games

Norway's Therase Johaug won the first gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, sealing victory in the women's 15km skiathlon to win her first individual Olympic gold.

The 2021 world champion Johaug broke away at the halfway stage and by the 10km mark had a huge 26-second lead. Natalia Nepryaeva (ROC) won silver just ahead of surprise bronze winner Teresa Stadlober (Austria).

Johaug won a team gold in 2010, although missed out on competing in 2018 as she was serving a suspension after testing positive for a PED.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 02:32 PM IST