'Been Out To That A Few Times': Alex Carey Defends Jonny Bairstow Dismissal, Cites Own Example

The ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia has left a lasting impression due to its fierce competition and thrilling display of cricket. Among the numerous captivating moments, one incident stands out as a major highlight of the series—the contentious dismissal of Jonny Bairstow by Australia's wicketkeeper, Alex Carey, during the second Ashes Test at Lord's. This incident occurred on Day 4 of the second Test, when Bairstow, believing the ball to be dead after ducking a bouncer from Cameron Green, strayed out of the crease. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Carey executed a precise throw that struck the stumps directly.

Out to the same dismissal many times

The controversial dismissal triggered a lively debate on social media platforms, with fans and former cricketers sharing their diverse opinions on the matter. Some questioned the spirit of the game, while others praised the Australian team and commended Carey for his exceptional situational awareness on the field.

As both teams prepare for the upcoming fourth test, scheduled to commence on July 19 in Manchester, Alex Carey has opened up about the controversy. He revealed that he himself had experienced a similar dismissal in the past, shedding light on the fact that such occurrences are not uncommon in the game of cricket.

"I've definitely been out to that a few times, and I've tried to do it [to batters] in the past as well. My first A-grade game in South Australia, I was out that way. And when I walked off, I was pretty disappointed. [My] captain came up to me, and he said, 'You'll remember to keep your foot behind the line next time'," the Australia wicketkeeper was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion

The Australian team endured a string of hostile jeering from the English spectators in the Lord's Long Room as they made their way towards the dressing room for lunch, enduring a barrage of verbal abuse.

"We got some pretty instant feedback. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I absolutely respect that. And then everyone's entitled to their opinion on the spirit of cricket as well. There's a few chants that I was actually humming along to while I was batting, just trying to change the words a little bit," said Carey.

"There's some nasty stuff being said, but it is the Ashes. There was nasty stuff said before that as well. So yeah, I feel really well-supported. I think the whole group does. From Australia, I still think we've got lots of fans, and from England, I don't think we've made any, but we probably didn't lose any," he added.



(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)