'Bedrock Of Our Game': Jay Shah Vows To Protect The Health Of Test Cricket Ahead Of His Tenure As ICC Chairman

Newly-elected ICC Chairman Jay Shah on Tuesday said he will look to ensure that Test cricket forms the "bedrock" of the game in his tenure during which he will also try to "dismantle barriers that have hindered cricket's progress".

The 35-year-old Shah, who has been the BCCI secretary since 2019, will take over from the 62-year-old incumbent Greg Barclay on December 1 as the youngest ICC Chairman after the New Zealander decided against running for a third consecutive term of two years.

"While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game.

"We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal," Shah said in a statement issued by the BCCI.

"I would like to work towards setting up a separate program for talent search during my tenure, and I look forward to your support in this program."

Shah emphasised on further lifting the standards of the game across the globe.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to ICC's Member Boards for placing their trust in me to take over this prestigious role of the Chairman of the ICC. I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to elevate the standard of our game across the globe.

"As I step into this pivotal role, I am resolutely committed to meeting your high expectations and dedicating myself to the beautiful game of cricket," he added.

"This juncture is not merely a milestone" - Jay Shah on cricket's inclusion in Olympics

Shah, who is the son of union home minister Amit Shah, will relinquish his position as the BCCI secretary at the board's Annual General Meeting likely to be held towards the end of next month or in October.

Shah became the fifth Indian after late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to be elected for the high-profile job.

"With cricket poised to make its historic debut at the Olympics in 2028, we stand at the precipice of a transformative era. This juncture is not merely a milestone, it's a clarion call for all of us involved in this magnificent sport.

"It is my privilege to lead the ICC during such an exciting period in our shared journey," Shah said.