Beauty with brawns: UFC 'Mom fighter' Mackenzie Dern strikes fans with bikini pics ahead of fight with Randa Markos at UFC 253

Ahead of her 10th professional MMA fight at UFC 253, strawweight Mackenzie Dern has striked the internet with bikini pictures in a pool flaunting her toned physique.

Dern will face former Provincial Fighting Championship title holder Randa Markos on September 19.

The 27-year-old beat Hannah Cifers in the second round of their at the Apex facility two months ago. She forced Cifers to tap as she hit her with a leg-lock submission move. In doing so, she became the first woman in UFC history to win via submission.

Four months before her first career defeat to Amanda Ribas last October, Dern gave birth to her child, Moa, who has joined her by the pool and the mother-daughter duo can be seen relaxing the fighter's time-out period. Moa also accompanies her to the gym and trains alongside Dern.

