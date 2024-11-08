 'Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Announces Arrival Of New Member In Their Family
'Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Announces Arrival Of New Member In Their Family

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty had gotten married in January 2023, having dated for over three years.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty. | Credits: Twitter

Team India's keeper-batter KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty announced the arrival of their first child as the latter broke the news regarding the same on her official Instagram account on Friday. Athiya took to the social media platform and posted a picture that had the caption "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon."

