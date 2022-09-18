BCCI unveils Team India's new jersey for T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saunday introduced team India's new jersey for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup ahead of India's T20I against Australia.
India will also don the same jersey during their T20I match against Australia and South Africa.
The new Team India jersey was unveiled in Mumbai at 8 PM live on MPL's Instagram platform, which is also their official sponsor.
MPL tweeted about the same with a caption, "Mumbai meri Jaan! We’re bringing in some lights, a camera and bling to the night sky! Join us for a never-before reveal of the Team India Jersey tomorrow at 8 PM, live on our Instagram handle."
The new India jersey the new kit has a lighter shade of blue, similar to the one they had in 2007 T20 World Cup.
"To every cricket fan out there, this one’s for you. Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport," BCCI wrote on their official Twitter handle, sharing the new kit.
This is a developing story
