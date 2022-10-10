e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI to hold important meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of AGM: Sources

BCCI to hold important meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of AGM: Sources

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
BCCI | PTI
Follow us on

An important meeting of the BCCI take place in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of the organisation's Annual General Meeting (AGM), as per sources.

The board's AGM will take place on October 18 in Mumbai. As per sources, all the office bearers of BCCI are leaving for Mumbai tonight. All the key decisions on office-bearers and posts will be taken during this meeting. Till yet, no decision has been taken on office bearers of the board.

Sourav Ganguly is the current president of BCCI. But whether he will contest the election or not is a question still unanswered. Cricket fans could get their answers about future office bearers of the board on October 18 during the AGM.

Read Also
BCCI Elections: Roger Binny to likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as Indian board chief
article-image

RECENT STORIES

FIFA women's U-17 World Cup: All you need to know about age-group showpiece event Teams, Schedule,...

FIFA women's U-17 World Cup: All you need to know about age-group showpiece event Teams, Schedule,...

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Where to book tickets at the venue, online

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Where to book tickets at the venue, online

'The rivalry is big': India's R Ashwin on Ramiz Raja's comments ahead of Ind vs Pak clash in T20...

'The rivalry is big': India's R Ashwin on Ramiz Raja's comments ahead of Ind vs Pak clash in T20...

Shaheen Afridi's opening spell: A threat awaiting India in T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan?

Shaheen Afridi's opening spell: A threat awaiting India in T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan?

'The G.O.A.T': Virat Kohli congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring 700th club in Manchester...

'The G.O.A.T': Virat Kohli congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring 700th club in Manchester...