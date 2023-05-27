BCCI to establish committee for allocating ODI World Cup venues in India, led by Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to establish a committee that will be responsible for selecting the venues for the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023. It has been revealed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been assigned the task of forming this committee during the upcoming Special General Meeting (SGM) scheduled for May 27 in Ahmedabad, which happens to be the venue for the IPL Final.

Special committee to decide venues

"For World Cup venues, BCCI secretary has been authorised to form a committee that will decide on the World Cup venues in India. The board authorised Jay Shah to form the committee today at a special general meeting in Ahmedabad," the source told India Today.

First time India to host solely

The 2023 Cricket World Cup, the 13th edition of the prestigious tournament, is set to take place in India. Scheduled to start on October 5 and conclude on November 19, 2023 (with the final previously announced for November 26), this quadrennial One Day International (ODI) cricket event promises to showcase thrilling cricketing action.

Notably, this will be the first time that the entire tournament is held exclusively in India, as previous editions hosted in the country were partially shared with other nations in 1987, 1996, and 2011.

Hosting chaos over negotiations with the neighbour

However, the hosting process for the ODI World Cup 2023 has not been without its challenges. India finds itself in a dispute with Pakistan over the tournament's arrangements.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, led by Najam Sethi, has issued a strong statement, asserting that if India fails to participate in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held before the World Cup, then Pakistan will consider not traveling to India for the ODI World Cup 2023.

Media reports have even suggested that Pakistan may explore the possibility of playing their matches in venues outside of India, which could potentially impact the exclusivity of the event being under the purview of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

