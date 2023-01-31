BCCI, Sachin Tendulkar to felicitate World Cup-winning U19 team on February 1

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced that legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI will felicitate the World Cup champion India U19 women's team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 1. Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST. The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements," Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.

Coming to the match, Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance followed by Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari's knocks helped India lift the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title after defeating England by seven wickets in the summit clash at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday.

The Shafali Verma-Team India defeated England in a one-sided summit clash, first bowling them out for 68 and then chasing down the target in 14 overs.

It was another clinical display with the ball that held the key to India's march to victory, with Titas Sadhu setting the pace, with the spinners delivering another telling performance when it mattered.

Supplementing the fine bowling was outstanding fielding. The dismissal of England's captain, Grace Scrivens, epitomised the sheer determination in the Indian ranks. The left-hander hit Archana towards long-off, where Gongadi Trisha sprinted in, then leapt forward to take an excellent, tumbling catch.