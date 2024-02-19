BCCI Organises Friendship Cup Tri-Series For Nepal In India

Nepal cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

To help the neighbouring country in their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup, the Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) organised a T20 league named 'Friendship Cup' to promote Nepal Cricket. The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) announced the Tri-Series against the Baroda Cricket Association and Gujarat Cricket Association.

The Tri-Series will kick off on March 31, with Nepal and Gujarat playing the opening game. The tournament will conclude on April 7. CAN released an official statement to announce the Friendship Cup T20 Tri-Series.

Nepal will be playing the Friendship Cup T20 series against Baroda and Gujarat.



- Great work by the BCCI for Nepal cricket! pic.twitter.com/7sTc3blfug — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 19, 2024

"We are delighted to announce that the Cricket Association of Nepal, Baroda Cricket Association, and Gujarat Cricket Association have agreed for a Friendship Cup, a T20 Tri-Series that will feature the participation of Men's Cricket Teams of the Cricket Association of Nepal, the Gujarat Cricket Association, and the Baroda State Association," the statement read.

This inaugural event will be hosted at the Sai Meghpan Sporrtslife (SMS) facilities in Vapi, the series promises to be a showcase of cricketing talent, teamwork, and the enduring spirit of friendship among the participating associations.

Nepal to feature in the T20 World Cup 2024:

The Friendship Cup is also proposed to become an annual fixture, fostering friendships and sportsmanship within the cricketing community. This initiative by BCCI will surely help the cricketers for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be played in the US and West Indies in June 2024. Nepal has already qualified for the marquee event and will face the Netherlands in their opener clash in Dallas, US.

The Friendship Cup T20 Tri-Series will also be a platform for the Nepal National Cricket Team to enhance their skills and gain valuable exposure against the state teams of the BCCI.

This addition underlines the strategic value of the series in Nepal's cricketing journey, making it not just a competitive event but a crucial step towards their preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.