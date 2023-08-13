 BCCI Loses 'Golden Tick' On X (Twitter) After PM Modi's Appeal To Change DP To Tricolour?
The BCCI changed its Twitter profile display picture to the Indian tricolour ahead of Independence Day 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
article-image

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday lost its golden tick on Twitter after changing its display picture (DP) in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The BCCI changed its DP to the Indian tricolour after the PM Modi requested all of his countrymen and women to do the same on their social media platforms ahead of Independence Day 2023.

India will be celebrating its 77th year of Independence on August 15.

"In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.

article-image

According to Twitter's new guidelines, the company removes the blue tick of a verified profile whenever the user changes his or her display picture. But it is restored after a quick round of review by Twitter.

Incidentally, PM Modi also changed his display picture to the Indian tricolour but his grey tick was not removed by Twitter.

The BCCI earlier had a blue tick on its Twitter profile but Elon Musk changed the platform's guidelines after his $44 billion takeover. As per the new policy, gold ticks are given to verified companies or official business groups.

Being an autonomous organisation, the BCCI doesn't fall under the National Sports Federation of India, therefore, it got a gold tick instead of a blue one.

article-image
