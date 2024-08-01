BCCI-IPL Owners Meeting: Shah Rukh Khan Engaged In Verbal Argument With Ness Wadia Over Mega Auction - Reports

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia were reportedly engaged in a heated altercation during the meeting between Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL owners at the board's headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, July 31.

The BCCI held a meeting with the owners of all 10 franchises of the Indian Premier League to chart out plan for the upcoming season. The BCCI and IPL owners discussed on various topics that were on the agenda, including mega auction, players' release and retention and impact player rule.

However, things were not well when the meeting began in Mumbai as Shah Rukh Khan and Ness Wadia were at loggerheads over the mega auctions. KKR co-owner was reportedly not in favour of having a mega auction, but Shah Rukh Khan was keen on the idea of major retentions ahead of the next IPL season, which Ness Wadia didn't agree with it.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, Shah Rukh Khan and Ness Wadia had a heated argument. It was further reported that KKR and Khan received support from Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Kavya Maran.

Shah Rukh Khan is AGAINST the mega-auction in IPL.



He also engaged in a HEATED ARGUEMENT with Punjab Kings owner Ness Wadia in the ongoing meeting over this matter. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jYDnGncUnO — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) July 31, 2024

The mega auctions have been a topic debate among the IPL owners, with differing opinions on approach on team building and players management. It has been reported that IPL owners demanded 8 retentions ahead of the meeting with BCCI.

There were also suggestions to reintroduce Right To Match (RTM) option at the IPL Auction. The RTM was scrapped after the IPL 2022 auction and the IPL owners want the option to be reinstated in order to provide flexibility to the franchises in retaining their key players without having to spend exorbitant amounts during the auction.