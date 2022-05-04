BCCI hands journalist Boria Majumdar two-year ban for intimidating cricketer Wriddhiman Saha

The BCCI has issued order to ban journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for intimidating cricketer Wriddhiman Saha.
The news comes after a three-member panel set up by BCCI found Majumdar guilty of intimidating the India wicketkeeper-batsman.
It was on February 19 that the incident came to light with Saha tweeting the screenshot of his conversation with the journalist which showed how Majumdar threatened the cricketer to appear in an interview.
Majumdar had accused Saha of doctoring the chats but the BCCI promptly dismissed those accusations.
