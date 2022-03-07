e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

BCCI extends India jersey contract with BYJU’s until March 2023

FPJ Web Desk
BCCI had given the jersey sponsorship to BYJUs in 2019 | AFP

BYJU’s will continue to remain the official jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team for another year. This decision was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and was even approved by the Apex Council as well.

A BCCI member confirmed the news. The agreement was supposed to have concluded after the ongoing series between India and Sri Lanka. “The agreement has been renewed for another year. It would have ended after the current series,” said the member as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The BCCI had given the jersey sponsorship to BYJUs in 2019.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 05:24 PM IST
