BCCI Bans These brands from sponsoring Team, Alcohol Products, Betting Companies Among Those Included

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has recently announced that it is seeking new sponsors for the lead sponsorship rights of the country's cricket team. This decision was prompted by the termination of a $35 million deal with ed-tech company BYJU's, which stated that the reduction in branding expenditure led to their withdrawal.

BYJU's has been prominently featured as the lead sponsor on the jerseys of the Indian cricket team across all three formats of the game. However, with their departure, the BCCI has taken the initiative to initiate a search for a new lead sponsor. To facilitate this process, the board has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) to invite interested businesses to submit their bids and vie for the prestigious opportunity to become the national cricket team's lead sponsor.

Read Also BCCI announces Adidas as the sponsor of Indian cricket team's kit

Banned brands by the BCCI

To maintain a certain standard and align with their values, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has established a list of prohibited brand categories for the sponsorship rights of Team India. These categories are not eligible to bid for the title sponsor position.

Among the restricted brand categories are athleisure and sportswear manufacturers, ensuring that competitors within the same industry cannot become the primary sponsor. Additionally, alcohol products, betting companies, cryptocurrency entities, real money gaming platforms (with the exception of fantasy sports gaming), and tobacco brands are also excluded from participating in the bidding process.

Furthermore, the BCCI is committed to upholding ethical standards and avoiding associations with offensive content. Consequently, brands associated with pornography or those that can be deemed offensive in terms of public morals are also prohibited from bidding for the sponsorship rights.

By setting these restrictions, the BCCI aims to ensure that the selected sponsor represents values that align with the spirit of cricket and resonates positively with the team and its fanbase.

Lucrative brands to lineup with the upcoming World Cup on the cards

The invitation for sponsorship rights is anticipated to generate considerable interest, particularly due to the upcoming ODI World Cup that is slated to occur in India later this year. The chosen lead sponsor will have the privilege of having their name prominently displayed on the front of the Indian cricket team's jersey, offering unmatched visibility and exposure opportunities.

In a recent announcement, the BCCI revealed its collaboration with the well-known sportswear powerhouse, Adidas, as the official kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team. This partnership ensures that both the BCCI and Adidas will have their brand names prominently showcased on the jerseys of the national cricket team.