 BCCI Annual Contracts: Ravindra Jadeja promoted to A plus, KL Rahul demoted to Grade B
The BCCI have four categories - A+ which has annual remuneration of INR 7 crore. A, B and C categories are valued at INR 5 crore, INR 3 crore and INR 1 crore respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 11:21 PM IST
BCCI | PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2022-23 season.

Jadeja elevated to A+

The BCCI have four categories - A+ which has annual remuneration of INR 7 crore. A, B and C categories are valued at INR 5 crore, INR 3 crore and INR 1 crore respectively. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are the three cricketers who have remained in the Grade A+ category, while Ravindra Jadeja also has been included in the Grade A+ category (INR 7 crore).

Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel have been promoted from Grades C and B, respectively to A.

Ajinkya removed from annual contracts

Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, pacer Mohammed Shami, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Patel are featured in the Grade A category (INR 5 crore). Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ajinkya Rahane have been removed from the annual contracts.

KL Rahul has been demoted to Grade B. India's Test star Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubhman Gill have been added to the Grade B category.

Sanju Samson earned his maiden contract as he has been added to Grade C. Grade C featured the following players - Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and KS Bharat.

