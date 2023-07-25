BCCI Announces Team India's Schedule For 2023-24 Home Season: 5 Tests, 3 ODIs & 8 T20Is From Sept 22

Team India's Test side. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India will host Australia and England in a blockbuster 2023-24 home season as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the entire schedule.

While England will visit India for five Tests, Australia will kickstart their 2023 World Cup preparations with three ODIs and five T20Is here.

"The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot.

"Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on 23rd November in Vizag and concluding on 3rd December in Hyderabad.

"The start of the new year will see Afghanistan arriving in India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour.

"The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.

"Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting on 25th January 2024.

"The exciting Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala," the BCCI statement stated.

