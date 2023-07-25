 BCCI Announces Team India's Schedule For 2023-24 Home Season: 5 Tests, 3 ODIs & 8 T20Is From Sept 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI Announces Team India's Schedule For 2023-24 Home Season: 5 Tests, 3 ODIs & 8 T20Is From Sept 22

BCCI Announces Team India's Schedule For 2023-24 Home Season: 5 Tests, 3 ODIs & 8 T20Is From Sept 22

Team India will host Australia and England as BCCI announced the fixtures in detail for the 2023-24 home season.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Team India's Test side. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India will host Australia and England in a blockbuster 2023-24 home season as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the entire schedule.

While England will visit India for five Tests, Australia will kickstart their 2023 World Cup preparations with three ODIs and five T20Is here.

"The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Danish Kaneria Says 'BCCI Made Right Decision' By Not Sending Team India To Pakistan
article-image

"Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on 23rd November in Vizag and concluding on 3rd December in Hyderabad.

"The start of the new year will see Afghanistan arriving in India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour.

"The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.

"Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting on 25th January 2024.

"The exciting Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala," the BCCI statement stated.

Read Also
WI vs IND: Mohammed Siraj Shows He's Ready To Take Over As Team India's Future Pace Spearhead
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BCCI Announces Team India's Schedule For 2023-24 Home Season: 5 Tests, 3 ODIs & 8 T20Is From Sept 22

BCCI Announces Team India's Schedule For 2023-24 Home Season: 5 Tests, 3 ODIs & 8 T20Is From Sept 22

WATCH: MS Dhoni Enjoys A Drive In His Vintage Rolls Royce Sedan In Ranchi

WATCH: MS Dhoni Enjoys A Drive In His Vintage Rolls Royce Sedan In Ranchi

'Look At The Pitches Where They Play': Ishan Kishan On Why England's 'Bazball' Can't Work For India...

'Look At The Pitches Where They Play': Ishan Kishan On Why England's 'Bazball' Can't Work For India...

India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Suspended For 2 Games After Outbursts Over Umpiring In Bangladesh

India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Suspended For 2 Games After Outbursts Over Umpiring In Bangladesh

WATCH: Pakistan Seamer Hassan Ali Has Fun In The Rain During 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka, Slides On...

WATCH: Pakistan Seamer Hassan Ali Has Fun In The Rain During 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka, Slides On...