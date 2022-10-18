e-Paper Get App
BCCI AGM: List of all key decisions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
The 91st Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was held in Mumbai.

Notably, former India cricketer Roger Binny was appointed as the BCCI President.

Key decisions taken at the AGM

1. The following members were elected as the new Office Bearers of the BCCI:

(a) President: Roger Binny

(b) Vice President: Rajeev Shukla

(c) Secretary: Jay Shah

(d) Joint Secretary: Devajit Saikia

(e) Treasurer: Ashish Shelar

2. One representative of the General Body was elected in the Apex Council of the BCCI:

(a) MKJ Majumdar.

3. Two representatives in the Indian Premier League Governing Council were elected:

(a) Arun Singh Dhumal; and

(b) Mr. Avishek Dalmiya.

4. The audited accounts for FY 2021-22 were passed and adopted by the General Body.

5. The Annual Budget of FY 2022-23 was approved by the General Body.

6. The Senior Men’s Future Tour Programs for 2023-2027 and Senior Women’s Future Tour Programs for 2022-2025 were approved by the General Body.

7. The General Body approved to conduct the Women’s Indian Premier League.

8. The members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the outgoing office bearers, IPL Governing Council Chairman and members, and Councillors for the work undertaken in their term.

