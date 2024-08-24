 BCB Served Legal Notice Demanding Shakib Al Hasan's Removal From Team Over Alleged Murder Case: Report
BCB Served Legal Notice Demanding Shakib Al Hasan's Removal From Team Over Alleged Murder Case: Report

Shakib Al Hasan is currently in Pakistan playing in a two-Test series.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Shakib Al Hasan. | (Credits: Twitter)

With a criminal case filed against Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, supreme court lawyer Barrister Shajib Mahmood Alam has reportedly remitted a legal notice to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) demanding the removal of the former captain from the team for the time being. The legal notice states that Shakib should not be permitted to represent the national team under the ICC regulations.

According to reports, Rubel Islam was murdered on August 5, with Shakib and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly involved in the same. A few reports have also indicated that actor Ferdous Ahmed is also amongst the accused. With both Shakib and Ferdous part of the Bangladesh Awami League, the party members have reportedly been targeted since Sheikh Hasina left the country due to protests.

Shakib is reportedly the 28th accused, while Ferdous is the 55th accused. About 400-500 unidentified people have also faced the allegations.

According to reports, Rubel participated in a protest on August 5 on the ring road in Abador. Someone from the crowd had allegedly opened fire and that the murder was reportedly a well-planned conspiracy. Although Rubel was rushed to the hospital, he died two days later. The BCB is yet to respond to the legal notice.

Bangladesh batters grind Pakistan as hosts trail by 94 ahead of final day:

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz batted superbly on day 4 of the first Test at Rawalpindi to ground down Pakistan's bowlers. Although Litton Das fell early on day 4, Rahim dug in and scored his 11th Test century. The keeper-batter joined hands with Mehidy Hasan to stitch a 196-run stand.

Rahim was dismissed by Mohammad Ali for 191 and Bangladesh's innings soon fell apart for 565 in 167.3 overs. Bangladesh's new-ball pacer Shoriful Islam got rid of Saim Ayub for a single-figure score in the 3rd over itself. Pakistan captain Shan Masood survived some close calls and remained on the crease as they reached 23/1 in 10 overs.

Having snared only 1 scalp in the first innings, Shakib will look to make an impact with the ball on day 5.

