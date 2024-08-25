BCB Says Call On Shakib Al Hasan's Future Will Follow After PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Shakib Al Hasan at World Cup 2023 | Credits: Twitter

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed has declared that a call will be taken over Shakib Al Hasan's future with the side after the ongoing Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. With reports claiming that the BCB has been served with legal notice, Ahmed has denied the same and that only FIR was handed over in this case.

A garment factory worker named Rubel Islam's father Rafiqul has lodged a case against Shakib over allegedly murdering his son. Approximately 300-400 unidentified members are also reportedly involved in it. Actor Ferdaus Ahmed and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are also among the accused. According to reports, supreme court layer Shajib Mahmood Alam sent a legal notice to BCB, demanding Shakib's removal from the side.

#Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, 'poster boy' of nation’s cricket, has been named in a murder case alongside former #PM Sheikh Hasina.



The case, filed by Rafiqul Islam, involves the killing of Rubel, a garment worker, on Aug 5 in Adabor.#SamaaTV pic.twitter.com/0eswDdUON9 — SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) August 23, 2024

Ahmed remarked that it's critical for the players not to be distracted ahead of a crucial day 5 of the ongoing Test against Pakistan after doing well on the 4th. Hence, a decision will follow after the Test.

"Let me say about Shakib. A case has been lodged. We are yet to get any legal notice. FIR (first information letter) was given in the case and later there will be an investigation and following that, the case will move in one direction or the other. Look, now we are playing a Test match and it is very good news that we have played well on the fourth day. Tomorrow is the fifth day, the deciding day of the Test and I think at this point, we haven't thought about taking a stance. After tomorrow, once the game is over, we will sit and take a decision."

"The relationship between BCB and Shakib Al Hasan is like a player and an employer" - Faruque Ahmed

Ahmed added that it's a difficult decision to take for the moment and suggested that withdrawing a player amid a Test is impossible.

"Look, the FIR is just the first information letter and they are yet to claim any charge as far as I know, so before that, it is difficult to take a decision. The relationship between BCB and Shakib Al Hasan is like a player and an employer according to the contract. After tomorrow, we can think exactly after getting the legal notice and based on that. I cannot withdraw him from the middle of the Test match."