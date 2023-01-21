BBL 2023: Steven Smith smashes second consecutive century in the Sydney Derby

Steven Smith became only the second cricketer to score back to back centuries in the Big Bash League smashing 125 (66) against Sydney Thunder. Smith backed up his maiden T20 century against Adelaide Strikers with brilliant innings, smashing 9 sixes along the way.

Smith raced to his triple century in just 56 deliveries, sharing a 155-run partnership with captain Moises Henriques. Sydney Thunder went on to score 187 for the loss of two wickets after the match was reduced to 19 overs owing to rain delay.

Thunder in reply were bundled out for 62 runs in the Sydney Derby at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Incidentally, Smith brought up both his centuries with maximums. In the two matches he has played, the former Australian captain has now smashed 16 sixes.

“I’m speechless,” Sixers captain Moises Henriques said.

“To think we wouldn’t let him play last year.”

