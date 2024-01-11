BBL 13: David Warner To Arrive By Helicopter From Brother's Wedding For Clash vs Sixers, Land On SCG Outfield

Australian batting star David Warner is all set to entertain his fans with a Hollywood-style entry for his Big Bash League (BBL) game against Sydney Sixers on Friday.

Warner, who recently retired from Test and ODI cricket, will arrive in a helicopter for the match which is likely to land on the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) outfield.

Warner set for grand BBL return

The 37-year-old Sydney Thunder opener will be coming straight from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley, which is around 250 km away from the SCG.

Warner's plan is to land at the venue by 5pm (local time) after a 45-minute flight, giving him two hours before the BBL match begins.

Chopper to land on 'Thanks Dave' logo

His initial plan was to land at the nearby $874 million Allianz Stadium but the destination has changed to the SCG and the chopper will now touch down at the "Thanks Dave" logo that was painted during his farewell Test against Pakistan.

"I’ve booked 2 aircrafts in addition to a helicopter. Journey is topic to climate.

"I’ll strive my finest to achieve Sydney as quickly as I end the marriage ceremony to get an opportunity to play the Massive Bash match towards Smith,” Warner said.

Fans, teammates and opposition excited for Warner's entry

This game will mark Warner's return to the BBL after a year and tot just his fans, but players from the opposition team are also looking forward to his grand entry.

"He is a bit Hollywood, isn't he, that's very Davey. I got the Lime bike in today and I'll be doing the same tomorrow night and riding out the gate as Davey lands," Sean Abbott of Sydney Sixers joked.

Warner has played just 9 innings for the Sydney Thunder in the BBL, scoring 251 runs with one hundred and a fifty.