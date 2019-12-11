BBFS to boost football in India

Mumbai: With India hosting two U-17 FIFA World Cups in a span of three years, there is no doubt that football has risen to be a primary sport in the country. In fact, there have been many noteworthy initiatives from the government – such as Mission XI Million and Khelo India School Games, and several private sector initiatives from companies to encourage the sport and those who play it. There is no doubt that the scope for football has greatly increased and so have the platforms for young aspiring football players to grow and perform.

One such platform is the flagship initiative of Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) in the form of its Residential Football Academy. Veteran football player and legend, Bhaichung Bhutia; former COO of the All India Football Federation, Kishore Taid; and another noted football promoter hailing from IIT, Anurag Khillani, founded Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in 2010 and, its Residential Football Academy in 2018.

The Residential Football Academy essentially provides the opportunity for talented young football players to pursue their academics while also receiving the best-in-class football training. The benefits of a Residential Academy goes beyond just the combination of education and training.

