Bayern on double track

Munich

Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt, the last two winners of the German Cup, meet on Wednesday in the semi-final of the competition.

The final is scheduled for July 4 at the Olympic Stadium in Munich.

Untouchable since the resumption of the Bundesliga on May 16 (five matches, five victories, 17 goals for, 4 against), the Rekordmeister, already quasi-champion, can reasonably aim for a second consecutive double cup / championship.

The Bavarians have just met Frankfurt and Leverkusen in the championship: they have twisted them, respectively 5-2 and 4-2!

The semi-finals are played in a single match, with overtime and penalties on a tie. They will compete this year for the first time in history behind closed doors, according to the same health protocol that applies in the Bundesliga.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick can count on his typical team for the month of May, with Robert Lewandowski at the forefront of the attack and Thomas Müller in free electron.

For Leverkusen, it will be a question of avoiding the false step against an adversary presumed clearly weaker, FC Saarbrücken, first team of 4th division to reach this level of the competition.

The Bayer will again be deprived of its attack leader Kai Havertz, already in the stands on Saturday in the championship due to a muscle injury. Coach Peter Bosz may, however, use the services of international forward Espoirs French Moussa Diaby.

Wednesday June 10

Bayern Munich - Eintracht Frankfurt