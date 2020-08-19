Bayern Munich vs Lyon: Where and when to watch the Champions League semi-final fixture live in India

The second fixture of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals is set to take place between Bayern Munich and Lyon on Wednesday at Estádio da Luz.

All the remaining fixtures of the Champions League will be played via a straight knockout at a single location due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced a five-month hiatus on all sporting events across the world.

Bayern, after a dominant 8-2 triumph over Barcelona in the quarters, aim to secure the spot in finals and contend for their sixth Champions League title against PSG who defeated RB Leipzig on Tuesday to book their spot.

Meanwhile, Lyon, secured their semi-final spot after defeating the likes of Juventus and Manchester City in the knockout rounds.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Bayern Munich vs Lyon match take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday, August 19 (Thursday, August 20 in India), 2020.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Lyon match take place?

The match will take place at Estádio da Luz.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Lyon match begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Bayern Munich vs Lyon match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Bayern Munich vs Lyon match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV.