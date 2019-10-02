Bayern Munich humiliates Tottenham by 7-2 in Champions League

Serge Gnabry scored four second-half goals as Bayern Munich embarrassed Tottenham 7-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday -- the biggest-ever margin of defeat suffered by an English team at home in any European competition. The Bundesliga champions fell behind to an early Son Heung-min goal but then clicked into gear, producing a ruthless display of finishing in the north London rain as Spurs fell apart. Harry Kane briefly gave the home side hope with a penalty to reduce the deficit to 4-2 but that was merely the prelude to another masterclass in finishing from the five-time European champions.

Tottenham's display had so much to commend it for the first 35 minutes as they closely resembled the side that reached the Champions League final so dramatically last season, playing with passion, urgency and pace to trade blows with this dangerous Bayern.

Spurs, who reached the Champions League final in June, where they lost to Liverpool, also had a sluggish start to the competition last year, winning a single point from their first three games. The Spurs boss urged his side to stay together despite the traumatic defeat, saying the timing of Bayern's second goal just before half-time was a hard blow.