Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer feels 'irritated' amid club contract negotiation

Bayern Munich skipper and ace goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is "irritated" with negotiations to extend his contract, which have as per reports, stalled in recent weeks.

"All talks I have had since I have been here have been confidential... nothing has ever leaked," the 34-year-old told Germany's most popular daily Bild.

"But now, details about the current talks are constantly appearing in the media, and are often untrue. That irritates me. It's not something I am used to at Bayern".

There are reports that Neuer's current contract talks have hit a wall and he could be free to leave Bayern in June.