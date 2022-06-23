Batsmen struggle as India reach 90-5 at lunch against Leicestershire on Day One of the warm-up match

India captain Rohit Sharma in action against Leicestershire | Pic: BCCI

India were 90-5 against Leicestershire on Day One of the four-day warm-up match on Thursday.

Opting to bat. India lost Shubman Gill (21) early. Rohit Sharma (25) managed toi hold on to one end before India lost three quick wickets.

Hanuma Vihari was dismissed on 3. Shreyas Iyer (0) and Ravindra Jadeja (13) too fell quickly.

Virat Kohli took some time to adjust to the wicket, which offered nip and bounce to the pacers.

Earlier, Indian stars like Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna lined up against India.

Leicestershire County Cricket Club confirmed on June 22, on the eve of the match that the Indian stars have been added to their XI in order to provide match practice for all the visiting team members ahead of the fifth Test between England and India which will be played in Edgbaston from July 1 onwards.

